Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went down by -12.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.68. The company’s stock price has collected -25.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/20 that Roku, Lennar, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 726.88K shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 48.84% for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.67% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of -43.69% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -43.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 48.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares sank -61.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -25.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.88. In addition, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited saw -33.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.90 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stands at -22.84. The total capital return value is set at -243.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -345.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.