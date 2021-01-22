Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) went down by -5.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s stock price has collected -2.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Webster Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Diluted Share

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE :WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Webster Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.92, which is -$2.18 below the current price. WBS currently public float of 89.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBS was 570.11K shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS stocks went down by -2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.69% and a quarterly performance of 69.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Webster Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.88% for WBS stocks with a simple moving average of 57.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WBS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

WBS Trading at 16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.30. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw 16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from ATWELL WILLIAM L, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.16 back on May 14. After this action, ATWELL WILLIAM L now owns 33,709 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $50,400 using the latest closing price.

MacInnes Glenn I, the EVP-Chief Financial Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.34 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that MacInnes Glenn I is holding 115,502 shares at $106,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +27.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 12.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.