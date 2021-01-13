VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went down by -5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 32 min ago that VMware Board of Directors Initiates Search for Chief Executive Officer

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for VMware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.13, which is $39.73 above the current price. VMW currently public float of 80.71M and currently shorts hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.21M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stocks went up by 2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.75% and a quarterly performance of -6.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for VMware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.12% for VMW stocks with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $155 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $169. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMW, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

VMW Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.51. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 2,490 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 44,572 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $373,500 using the latest closing price.

Rowe Zane, the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of VMware Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $130.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Rowe Zane is holding 84,714 shares at $2,341,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.06 for the present operating margin

+83.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +59.31. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 82.18. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 95.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.73. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.