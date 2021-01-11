Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.21. The company’s stock price has collected 6.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/30/20 that China Fines Alibaba, JD.com, Vipshop Over Pricing Complaints

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE :VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIPS is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Vipshop Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.84, which is -$3.83 below the current price. VIPS currently public float of 543.73M and currently shorts hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIPS was 8.13M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

VIPS stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.41% and a quarterly performance of 96.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Vipshop Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.07% for VIPS stocks with a simple moving average of 52.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $24 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2020.

VIPS Trading at 22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.56. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+21.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at +4.32. The total capital return value is set at 18.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.73. Total debt to assets is 5.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.22 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.