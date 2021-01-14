Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Valvoline Leads Packaging Innovation with Launch of FlexFill

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE :VVV) Right Now?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVV is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Valvoline Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.44, which is $1.3 above the current price. VVV currently public float of 184.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVV was 1.45M shares.

VVV’s Market Performance

VVV stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.38% and a quarterly performance of 23.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Valvoline Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.93% for VVV stocks with a simple moving average of 20.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to VVV, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.42. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Moughler Craig A., who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $23.25 back on Dec 01. After this action, Moughler Craig A. now owns 15,022 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $37,200 using the latest closing price.

Muashsher Jamal K, the SVP, International of Valvoline Inc., sale 497 shares at $22.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Muashsher Jamal K is holding 3,727 shares at $11,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+36.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 25.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.15. Equity return is now at value -181.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.