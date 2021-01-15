Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) went up by 14.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.35. The company’s stock price has collected 6.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Rekor Redefines Privacy, Security and Sharing for License Plate Data for Commercial and Government Users

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :REKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REKR is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is -$2.74 below the current price. REKR currently public float of 23.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REKR was 547.89K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stocks went up by 6.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.62% and a quarterly performance of 39.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.95% for Rekor Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.98% for REKR stocks with a simple moving average of 111.82% for the last 200 days.

REKR Trading at 71.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +59.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Hillman Rodney, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hillman Rodney now owns 40,233 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $106,517 using the latest closing price.

DEBARY PAUL, the Director of Rekor Systems Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that DEBARY PAUL is holding 20,000 shares at $41,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.01 for the present operating margin

+46.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -74.60. The total capital return value is set at -44.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.