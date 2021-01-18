PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) went down by -7.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.70. The company’s stock price has collected 5.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Spruce Point Capital Management Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI)

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ :PUBM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PubMatic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $6.92 above the current price. PUBM currently public float of 5.84M and currently shorts hold a 18.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUBM was 1.07M shares.

PUBM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for PubMatic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for PUBM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

PUBM Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM rose by +5.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.70. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+68.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +0.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.