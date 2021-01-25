Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 25.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s stock price has collected 30.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.83, which is -$14.75 below the current price. PLTR currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 62.03M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR stocks went up by 30.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.28% and a quarterly performance of 254.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Palantir Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.21% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 71.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PLTR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 35.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares surge +16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +30.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 38.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Karp Alexander C., who sale 1,285,123 shares at the price of $23.56 back on Jan 04. After this action, Karp Alexander C. now owns 6,426,496 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $30,275,970 using the latest closing price.

Karp Alexander C., the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 1,285,123 shares at $22.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Karp Alexander C. is holding 6,426,496 shares at $28,756,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.63 for the present operating margin

+67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.