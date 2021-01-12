Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.65. The company’s stock price has collected 14.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/04/21 that Why Nordstrom Looks Like a Department Store Survivor

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE :JWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JWN is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nordstrom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.33, which is -$10.14 below the current price. JWN currently public float of 109.92M and currently shorts hold a 32.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JWN was 9.49M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN stocks went up by 14.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.10% and a quarterly performance of 150.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Nordstrom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.48% for JWN stocks with a simple moving average of 91.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $28 based on the research report published on November 25th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to JWN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

JWN Trading at 39.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +181.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN rose by +14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.34. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw 11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Worzel Ken, who sale 9,772 shares at the price of $31.96 back on Jan 06. After this action, Worzel Ken now owns 124,508 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $312,313 using the latest closing price.

NORDSTROM ERIK B, the Chief Executive Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 16,486 shares at $24.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that NORDSTROM ERIK B is holding 2,619,648 shares at $402,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +3.20. The total capital return value is set at 17.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.93. Equity return is now at value -117.90, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 501.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.36. Total debt to assets is 50.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 464.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.