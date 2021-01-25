Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) went up by 10.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that Kindred Biosciences Initiates Pivotal Efficacy Study of Tirnovetmab (Interleukin-31) Monoclonal Antibody for Canine Atopic Dermatitis

Is It Worth Investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIN is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.38. KIN currently public float of 37.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIN was 224.13K shares.

KIN’s Market Performance

KIN stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.54% and a quarterly performance of 22.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.42% for Kindred Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.55% for KIN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIN reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17.50. The rating they have provided for KIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to KIN, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

KIN Trading at 17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIN fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Kindred Biosciences Inc. saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIN starting from Bevers Denise, who sale 13,023 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jan 14. After this action, Bevers Denise now owns 0 shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc., valued at $65,115 using the latest closing price.

Bevers Denise, the Director of Kindred Biosciences Inc., sale 39,069 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Bevers Denise is holding 0 shares at $195,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1470.09 for the present operating margin

+26.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kindred Biosciences Inc. stands at -1442.41. The total capital return value is set at -63.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.96. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN), the company’s capital structure generated 27.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.56. Total debt to assets is 19.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.