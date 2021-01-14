Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) went up by 6.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock price has collected 19.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Iteris to Present at 23(rd) Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ :ITI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITI is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Iteris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.80, which is $1.35 above the current price. ITI currently public float of 40.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITI was 187.94K shares.

ITI’s Market Performance

ITI stocks went up by 19.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.74% and a quarterly performance of 63.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Iteris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.15% for ITI stocks with a simple moving average of 62.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITI stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for ITI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITI in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $6.50 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2019.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITI reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for ITI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2018.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ITI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

ITI Trading at 40.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +27.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITI rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Iteris Inc. saw 23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITI starting from Massoumi Ramin M, who sale 7,023 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Jan 07. After this action, Massoumi Ramin M now owns 12,977 shares of Iteris Inc., valued at $47,405 using the latest closing price.

Mooney Gerard, the Director of Iteris Inc., sale 33,860 shares at $4.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Mooney Gerard is holding 37,988 shares at $161,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.76 for the present operating margin

+40.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iteris Inc. stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.28. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Iteris Inc. (ITI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 13.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.