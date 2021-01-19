Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s stock price has collected -6.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/20 that Hydrofarm Stock Jumps 160% in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :TWNK) Right Now?

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWNK is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hostess Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.90, which is $3.16 above the current price. TWNK currently public float of 116.33M and currently shorts hold a 16.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWNK was 1.24M shares.

TWNK’s Market Performance

TWNK stocks went down by -6.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly performance of 3.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Hostess Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for TWNK stocks with a simple moving average of 8.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $16 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

TWNK Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw -6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWNK starting from Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, who sale 3,215,817 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Nov 23. After this action, Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC now owns 444,444 shares of Hostess Brands Inc., valued at $43,413,530 using the latest closing price.

Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, the of Hostess Brands Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $13.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC is holding 0 shares at $687,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.81 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +6.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.72. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 66.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.92. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.