GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE:GIK) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s stock price has collected 11.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Lightning eMotors Appoints Teresa Covington as its CFO

Is It Worth Investing in GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE :GIK) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of GIK was 2.13M shares.

GIK’s Market Performance

GIK stocks went up by 11.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.08% and a quarterly performance of 59.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for GigCapital3 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.29% for GIK stocks with a simple moving average of 47.04% for the last 200 days.

GIK Trading at 28.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +28.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIK rose by +11.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, GigCapital3 Inc. saw 21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIK starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 750,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Dec 10. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 2,447,307 shares of GigCapital3 Inc., valued at $10,875,000 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of GigCapital3 Inc., sale 100 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 3,197,307 shares at $1,067 based on the most recent closing price.