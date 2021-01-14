Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) went up by 11.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.50. The company’s stock price has collected 33.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, HL Acquisitions, Intel Corp, Titan Pharmaceuticals, or Nokia?

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ :HTOO) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of HTOO was 374.37K shares.

HTOO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.71% for Fusion Fuel Green PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.45% for HTOO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.67% for the last 200 days.

HTOO Trading at 18.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares surge +21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTOO rose by +33.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, Fusion Fuel Green PLC saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTOO

The total capital return value is set at -1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.37.

Based on Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.46. Total debt to assets is 3.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.