First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.12. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that First Industrial Realty Trust To Host Virtual Investor Day Livestream On November 12th

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :FR) Right Now?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FR is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.55, which is $4.55 above the current price. FR currently public float of 127.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FR was 655.12K shares.

FR’s Market Performance

FR stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.38% and a quarterly performance of -3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for FR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $49 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FR reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for FR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FR, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

FR Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.38. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from RAU JOHN, who sale 43,261 shares at the price of $42.78 back on Nov 16. After this action, RAU JOHN now owns 21,081 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $1,850,706 using the latest closing price.

YAP JOHANNSON L, the Chief Investment Officer of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $45.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that YAP JOHANNSON L is holding 254,562 shares at $229,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.93 for the present operating margin

+44.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +55.97. The total capital return value is set at 3.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 85.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.05. Total debt to assets is 42.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.