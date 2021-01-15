Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/21 that Palantir Had a Huge Run-up in 2020. Citi Says It’s Time to Sell.

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE :ESTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Elastic N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.79, which is -$0.86 below the current price. ESTC currently public float of 66.46M and currently shorts hold a 11.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTC was 890.75K shares.

ESTC’s Market Performance

ESTC stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.04% and a quarterly performance of 23.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Elastic N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for ESTC stocks with a simple moving average of 53.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $184 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTC reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ESTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to ESTC, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

ESTC Trading at 17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.16. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Moorjani Janesh, who sale 19,582 shares at the price of $141.01 back on Jan 04. After this action, Moorjani Janesh now owns 32,943 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $2,761,214 using the latest closing price.

Schuurman Steven, the Director of Elastic N.V., sale 675,000 shares at $144.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Schuurman Steven is holding 9,697,000 shares at $97,665,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.81 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -39.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.46. Equity return is now at value -29.00, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V. (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.90. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.