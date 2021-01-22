Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2020 Common Share Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE :DRE) Right Now?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRE is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Duke Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is $4.56 above the current price. DRE currently public float of 371.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRE was 1.98M shares.

DRE’s Market Performance

DRE stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.96% and a quarterly performance of 3.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Duke Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.80% for DRE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRE reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for DRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DRE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

DRE Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRE rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.97. In addition, Duke Realty Corporation saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRE starting from SCOTT PETER M III, who sale 5,701 shares at the price of $39.94 back on Aug 04. After this action, SCOTT PETER M III now owns 18,352 shares of Duke Realty Corporation, valued at $227,698 using the latest closing price.

Anthony Nicholas C., the EVP, Chief Investment Officer of Duke Realty Corporation, sale 31,081 shares at $39.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Anthony Nicholas C. is holding 24,077 shares at $1,233,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Realty Corporation stands at +43.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.60. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), the company’s capital structure generated 59.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.11. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.