Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $216.41. The company’s stock price has collected 11.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Appian Selected by Accenture as a Core Partner in the INTIENT Network for Life Sciences

Is It Worth Investing in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ :APPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPN is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Appian Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.25, which is -$86.45 below the current price. APPN currently public float of 37.43M and currently shorts hold a 21.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPN was 1.43M shares.

APPN’s Market Performance

APPN stocks went up by 11.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.00% and a quarterly performance of 112.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 213.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Appian Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.16% for APPN stocks with a simple moving average of 125.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPN reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for APPN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPN, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

APPN Trading at 24.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPN rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +375.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.16. In addition, Appian Corporation saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPN starting from Kramer Robert Charles, who sale 32,391 shares at the price of $150.91 back on Jan 04. After this action, Kramer Robert Charles now owns 16,225 shares of Appian Corporation, valued at $4,887,969 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Matthew W, the CEO and President of Appian Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $147.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Calkins Matthew W is holding 0 shares at $11,095,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.38 for the present operating margin

+62.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Appian Corporation stands at -19.48. The total capital return value is set at -30.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.19. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Appian Corporation (APPN), the company’s capital structure generated 25.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.24. Total debt to assets is 14.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.