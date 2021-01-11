Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) went down by -13.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.31. The company’s stock price has collected 16.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that China Ceramics Announces Corporate Name Change to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :AEHL) Right Now?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.00. AEHL currently public float of 2.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHL was 550.82K shares.

AEHL’s Market Performance

AEHL stocks went up by 16.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.94% and a quarterly performance of 35.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.57% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.69% for AEHL stocks with a simple moving average of 33.86% for the last 200 days.

AEHL Trading at 26.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares surge +25.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL rose by +16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw 16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.25 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -2.90. The total capital return value is set at -7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.46.

Based on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), the company’s capital structure generated 15.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.