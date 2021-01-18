Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.27. The company’s stock price has collected -4.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that Autonomous Rigid Dump Truck by North Hauler Features the Allison 8610 Off Road Series(TM) Fully Automatic Transmission

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.80, which is $5.6 above the current price. ALSN currently public float of 111.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 1.08M shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went down by -4.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly performance of 0.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.62% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALSN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ALSN Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.71. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Dewey Lawrence E., who sale 209,825 shares at the price of $40.87 back on Nov 23. After this action, Dewey Lawrence E. now owns 41,373 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $8,576,064 using the latest closing price.

Bohley G Frederick, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $38.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Bohley G Frederick is holding 50,701 shares at $95,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.14 for the present operating margin

+48.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +22.39. The total capital return value is set at 27.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.60. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 325.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.49. Total debt to assets is 57.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 323.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.