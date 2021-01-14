Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) went up by 50.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.23. The company’s stock price has collected 76.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX :VOLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOLT is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Volt Information Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. VOLT currently public float of 13.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOLT was 169.95K shares.

VOLT’s Market Performance

VOLT stocks went up by 76.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.95% and a quarterly performance of 139.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.00% for Volt Information Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 78.31% for VOLT stocks with a simple moving average of 147.79% for the last 200 days.

VOLT Trading at 84.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares surge +80.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +158.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOLT rose by +76.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +300.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Volt Information Sciences Inc. saw 85.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOLT starting from Brown Celia, who purchase 6,400 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Oct 13. After this action, Brown Celia now owns 69,035 shares of Volt Information Sciences Inc., valued at $8,819 using the latest closing price.

Brown Celia, the Director of Volt Information Sciences Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Brown Celia is holding 62,635 shares at $19,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+15.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volt Information Sciences Inc. stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.01. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT), the company’s capital structure generated 148.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 24.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 4.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.