TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that TE Connectivity to report first quarter financial results Jan. 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE :TEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEL is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.17, which is -$7.31 below the current price. TEL currently public float of 321.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.65M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.12% and a quarterly performance of 23.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for TE Connectivity Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.83% for TEL stocks with a simple moving average of 38.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $118 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEL reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for TEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TEL, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

TEL Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.49. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from Stucki Aaron Kyle, who sale 13,150 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Stucki Aaron Kyle now owns 11,790 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $1,643,750 using the latest closing price.

Stucki Aaron Kyle, the Pres. Communications Solutions of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 5,275 shares at $120.65 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Stucki Aaron Kyle is holding 11,790 shares at $636,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

+30.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.94. Total debt to assets is 23.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.