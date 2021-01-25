Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) went down by -7.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.87. The company’s stock price has collected -8.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that Sierra Metals Comments on Distribution of Sierra Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX :SMTS) Right Now?

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13, which is $0.6 above the current price. SMTS currently public float of 75.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTS was 473.22K shares.

SMTS’s Market Performance

SMTS stocks went down by -8.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.84% and a quarterly performance of 58.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Sierra Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for SMTS stocks with a simple moving average of 95.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTS

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SMTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 16th, 2018.

SMTS Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTS fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +372.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Sierra Metals Inc. saw 2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.98 for the present operating margin

+24.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Metals Inc. stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85.

Based on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), the company’s capital structure generated 56.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 24.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.