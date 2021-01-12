Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) went up by 22.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s stock price has collected 32.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Reed’s Inc. Announces Closing of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ :REED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REED is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Reed’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. REED currently public float of 59.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REED was 790.18K shares.

REED’s Market Performance

REED stocks went up by 32.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.82% and a quarterly performance of -20.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Reed’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.15% for REED stocks with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REED stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for REED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REED in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $5 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2019.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REED reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for REED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to REED, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

REED Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REED rose by +32.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6321. In addition, Reed’s Inc. saw 36.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REED starting from Bello John, who purchase 95,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 13. After this action, Bello John now owns 1,717,553 shares of Reed’s Inc., valued at $104,266 using the latest closing price.

Bello John, the Director of Reed’s Inc., purchase 38,838 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Bello John is holding 2,452,715 shares at $22,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.06 for the present operating margin

+23.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reed’s Inc. stands at -47.64. The total capital return value is set at -198.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -672.45.

Based on Reed’s Inc. (REED), the company’s capital structure generated 754.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.29. Total debt to assets is 54.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 515.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.86 and the total asset turnover is 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.