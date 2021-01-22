Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.79. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Ranpak’s First Annual E-Commerce and Packaging Trends Survey Reveals That E-Commerce Will Rise in 2021 and Shows the Demand for Sustainable Packaging

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE :PACK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ranpak Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is -$0.52 below the current price. PACK currently public float of 68.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACK was 184.68K shares.

PACK’s Market Performance

PACK stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.91% and a quarterly performance of 52.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Ranpak Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.48% for PACK stocks with a simple moving average of 72.57% for the last 200 days.

PACK Trading at 29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +30.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp. saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Drew William, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Jun 09. After this action, Drew William now owns 150,567 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp., valued at $13,475 using the latest closing price.

ASALI OMAR, the CEO and Executive Chairman of Ranpak Holdings Corp., purchase 17,850 shares at $7.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that ASALI OMAR is holding 1,276,827 shares at $135,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+28.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stands at -13.43. The total capital return value is set at 1.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.83. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 79.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.15. Total debt to assets is 38.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.