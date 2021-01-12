QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.07. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/08/21 that Higher Rates Could Boost Schwab Shares

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.31, which is $8.82 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.20M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.06% and a quarterly performance of 25.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 42.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $200 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to QCOM, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

QCOM Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.68. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from AMON CRISTIANO R, who sale 73,220 shares at the price of $148.72 back on Dec 16. After this action, AMON CRISTIANO R now owns 50,753 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $10,889,139 using the latest closing price.

Rosenberg Donald J, the EVP & General Counsel of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 49,362 shares at $157.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Rosenberg Donald J is holding 0 shares at $7,784,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +22.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.90. Equity return is now at value 122.70, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 269.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.92. Total debt to assets is 45.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.