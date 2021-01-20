ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) went up by 7.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s stock price has collected 16.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that ORBCOMM Wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award for M2M Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year

Is It Worth Investing in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ :ORBC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORBC is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ORBCOMM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.90, which is -$0.21 below the current price. ORBC currently public float of 73.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORBC was 1.09M shares.

ORBC’s Market Performance

ORBC stocks went up by 16.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.99% and a quarterly performance of 148.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for ORBCOMM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.77% for ORBC stocks with a simple moving average of 107.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORBC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORBC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the previous year 2019.

First Analysis Sec, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORBC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ORBC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2019.

ORBC Trading at 35.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORBC rose by +16.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +359.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, ORBCOMM Inc. saw 20.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORBC starting from Stolte John J Jr, who sale 13,940 shares at the price of $7.43 back on Jan 05. After this action, Stolte John J Jr now owns 143,886 shares of ORBCOMM Inc., valued at $103,538 using the latest closing price.

Malone Craig, the EVP of Product Development of ORBCOMM Inc., sale 14,027 shares at $7.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Malone Craig is holding 84,563 shares at $104,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+33.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ORBCOMM Inc. stands at -6.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.67. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.04. Total debt to assets is 45.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.