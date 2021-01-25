Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) went up by 18.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.62. The company’s stock price has collected 11.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that Optical Cable Corporation Reports Fiscal Year And Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ :OCC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCC is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Optical Cable Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. OCC currently public float of 4.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCC was 71.70K shares.

OCC’s Market Performance

OCC stocks went up by 11.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.42% and a quarterly performance of 26.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.05% for Optical Cable Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.63% for OCC stocks with a simple moving average of 41.17% for the last 200 days.

OCC Trading at 29.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares surge +39.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCC rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Optical Cable Corporation saw 42.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.41 for the present operating margin

+25.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Optical Cable Corporation stands at -11.07. The total capital return value is set at -16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.93. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.82. Total debt to assets is 44.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.