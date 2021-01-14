Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.88. The company’s stock price has collected 11.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Millendo Therapeutics Provides Pipeline and Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MLND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLND is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $0.19 above the current price. MLND currently public float of 17.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLND was 468.90K shares.

MLND’s Market Performance

MLND stocks went up by 11.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.40% and a quarterly performance of 13.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.79% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.27% for MLND stocks with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLND

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLND reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MLND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

MLND Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLND rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9880. In addition, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLND

Equity return is now at value -85.30, with -67.10 for asset returns.