LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Revises Atlantic Automotive Groups Acquisition Agreements to a Combination of Cash and LMPX Stock and Excludes Certain Dealerships in a Deal Valued at $330 Million

Is It Worth Investing in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LMPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. LMPX currently public float of 6.03M and currently shorts hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMPX was 285.14K shares.

LMPX’s Market Performance

LMPX stocks went down by -0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.79% and a quarterly performance of -26.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.94% for LMPX stocks with a simple moving average of 61.65% for the last 200 days.

LMPX Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMPX fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +437.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.57. In addition, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMPX starting from Cohen William G, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $17.40 back on Sep 09. After this action, Cohen William G now owns 157,150 shares of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc., valued at $34,800 using the latest closing price.

TAWFIK SAMER, the President and CEO of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $17.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that TAWFIK SAMER is holding 2,734,417 shares at $192,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.78 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. stands at -37.11. The total capital return value is set at -20.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.53. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.