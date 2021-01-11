Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s stock price has collected 54.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Lithium Americas, Flux Power, Summit Wireless Technologies, Transocean, or AMC Entertainment?

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE :LAC) Right Now?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.28. LAC currently public float of 69.05M and currently shorts hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAC was 4.73M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stocks went up by 54.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.22% and a quarterly performance of 30.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 418.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.83% for Lithium Americas Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 65.23% for LAC stocks with a simple moving average of 160.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13.25 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LAC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

LAC Trading at 75.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +92.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC rose by +54.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +571.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 54.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.64.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.22. Total debt to assets is 28.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.