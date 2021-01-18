Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) went down by -7.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.64. The company’s stock price has collected 24.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that CORRECTION — INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, Shield; Announces General Availability

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ :INTZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTZ is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Intrusion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $6.96 above the current price. INTZ currently public float of 8.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTZ was 111.85K shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

INTZ stocks went up by 24.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.37% and a quarterly performance of 104.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 277.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.24% for Intrusion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.54% for INTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 129.48% for the last 200 days.

INTZ Trading at 52.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.94%, as shares surge +43.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ rose by +24.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +598.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Intrusion Inc. saw 30.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.04 for the present operating margin

+60.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc. stands at +32.73. The total capital return value is set at 147.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 156.42. Equity return is now at value -189.00, with -40.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intrusion Inc. (INTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 46.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.86. Total debt to assets is 24.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.