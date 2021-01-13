Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :HEC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of HEC was 198.28K shares.

HEC’s Market Performance

HEC stocks went up by 5.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.79% and a quarterly performance of 18.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Hudson Executive Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.12% for HEC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.42% for the last 200 days.

HEC Trading at 13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEC rose by +5.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. saw 6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.