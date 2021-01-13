Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s stock price has collected 0.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/20 that Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :GNOG) Right Now?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 180.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of GNOG was 2.54M shares.

GNOG’s Market Performance

GNOG stocks went up by 0.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.70% and a quarterly performance of 49.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.93% for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.17% for GNOG stocks with a simple moving average of 47.31% for the last 200 days.

GNOG Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNOG rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNOG

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.