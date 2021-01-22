Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) went down by -25.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s stock price has collected -27.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $168 Million Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DYN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.25, which is $13.01 above the current price. DYN currently public float of 42.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYN was 278.23K shares.

DYN’s Market Performance

DYN stocks went down by -27.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.38% and a quarterly performance of 26.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.59% for Dyne Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.81% for DYN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DYN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for DYN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DYN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

DYN Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -27.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.37. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -128.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.