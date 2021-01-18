Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) went down by -6.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ :DCBO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Docebo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.46. DCBO currently public float of 9.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCBO was 38.22K shares.

DCBO’s Market Performance

DCBO stocks went down by -11.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.77% and a quarterly performance of 45.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Docebo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for DCBO stocks with a simple moving average of 24.74% for the last 200 days.

DCBO Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCBO fell by -11.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.21. In addition, Docebo Inc. saw -16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.44 for the present operating margin

+78.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Docebo Inc. stands at -28.75. The total capital return value is set at -67.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.31.

Based on Docebo Inc. (DCBO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.90. Total debt to assets is 5.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.