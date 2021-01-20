Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) went up by 17.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Collectors Universe and Investor Group Led by Entrepreneur and Collector Nat Turner Amend and Restate Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $92.00 Per Share in Cash

Is It Worth Investing in Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ :CLCT) Right Now?

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLCT is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Collectors Universe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.27. CLCT currently public float of 8.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLCT was 210.52K shares.

CLCT’s Market Performance

CLCT stocks went up by 2.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.72% and a quarterly performance of 28.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 213.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.06% for Collectors Universe Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.30% for CLCT stocks with a simple moving average of 96.16% for the last 200 days.

CLCT Trading at 24.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLCT rose by +19.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +524.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.89. In addition, Collectors Universe Inc. saw 3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLCT starting from Orlando Joseph J, who sale 4,768 shares at the price of $33.47 back on Jul 01. After this action, Orlando Joseph J now owns 47,496 shares of Collectors Universe Inc., valued at $159,585 using the latest closing price.

MOYER ALBERT J, the Director of Collectors Universe Inc., sale 3,373 shares at $25.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that MOYER ALBERT J is holding 61,347 shares at $84,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.72 for the present operating margin

+53.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collectors Universe Inc. stands at +13.67. The total capital return value is set at 52.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.50. Equity return is now at value 51.90, with 23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT), the company’s capital structure generated 53.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.91. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.