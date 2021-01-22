CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected 18.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that CohBar to Present at the 3rd Annual Longevity Therapeutics Conference

Is It Worth Investing in CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ :CWBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CWBR is at 2.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CohBar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CWBR currently public float of 43.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWBR was 471.88K shares.

CWBR’s Market Performance

CWBR stocks went up by 18.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.02% and a quarterly performance of 72.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for CohBar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.75% for CWBR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.79% for the last 200 days.

CWBR Trading at 29.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWBR rose by +18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4025. In addition, CohBar Inc. saw 23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWBR starting from Petkevich Misha, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Sep 03. After this action, Petkevich Misha now owns 240,609 shares of CohBar Inc., valued at $11,220 using the latest closing price.

Petkevich Misha, the Director of CohBar Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Petkevich Misha is holding 229,609 shares at $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWBR

The total capital return value is set at -77.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.59. Equity return is now at value -150.60, with -97.40 for asset returns.

Based on CohBar Inc. (CWBR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.20. Total debt to assets is 24.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.34.