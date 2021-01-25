Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) went down by -5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that GameStop, BlackBerry, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ :CATM) Right Now?

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CATM is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cardtronics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.25, which is -$2.57 below the current price. CATM currently public float of 43.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CATM was 808.61K shares.

CATM’s Market Performance

CATM stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.24% and a quarterly performance of 111.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Cardtronics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for CATM stocks with a simple moving average of 58.13% for the last 200 days.

CATM Trading at 20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATM fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Cardtronics plc saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CATM starting from Hudson Executive Capital LP, who purchase 170,000 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Jun 26. After this action, Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,644,880 shares of Cardtronics plc, valued at $3,837,070 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Executive Capital LP, the Director of Cardtronics plc, purchase 100,000 shares at $24.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Hudson Executive Capital LP is holding 8,474,880 shares at $2,410,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CATM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.07 for the present operating margin

+21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardtronics plc stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cardtronics plc (CATM), the company’s capital structure generated 218.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.55. Total debt to assets is 47.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.