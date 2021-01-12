Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEV) went up by 13.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected 36.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that Electric Vehicle Company Canoo And Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announce Closing Of Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :GOEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Canoo Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. GOEV currently public float of 24.19M and currently shorts hold a 11.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOEV was 3.29M shares.

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV stocks went up by 36.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.75% and a quarterly performance of 60.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.65% for Canoo Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for GOEV stocks with a simple moving average of 48.88% for the last 200 days.

GOEV Trading at 23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +36.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.82. In addition, Canoo Holdings Ltd. saw 23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.