Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) went down by -12.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s stock price has collected -12.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Athira Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ATHA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Athira Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.25, which is $22.85 above the current price. ATHA currently public float of 21.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHA was 269.19K shares.

ATHA’s Market Performance

ATHA stocks went down by -12.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.74% and a quarterly performance of 16.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for Athira Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.06% for ATHA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $36 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHA reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for ATHA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ATHA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

ATHA Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -30.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA fell by -22.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.86. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc. saw -28.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

The total capital return value is set at -616.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -584.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.