A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) went down by -9.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that A10 Networks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 9, 2021; Company Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for A10 Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $5.06 above the current price. ATEN currently public float of 63.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEN was 807.01K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

ATEN stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.76% and a quarterly performance of 28.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for A10 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.69% for ATEN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for ATEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $11 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2020.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEN reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ATEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2019.

ATEN Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +17.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw -6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Becker Brian, who sale 4,222 shares at the price of $9.64 back on Jan 06. After this action, Becker Brian now owns 30,528 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $40,700 using the latest closing price.

Reiss Gunter, the VP Worldwide Marketing of A10 Networks Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24, which means that Reiss Gunter is holding 135,543 shares at $30,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.85 for the present operating margin

+77.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc. stands at -8.38. The total capital return value is set at -11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.80. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.