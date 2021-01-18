Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Warrior Met Coal Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE :HCC) Right Now?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCC is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Warrior Met Coal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.38, which is -$1.02 below the current price. HCC currently public float of 50.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCC was 657.00K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

HCC stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.62% and a quarterly performance of 49.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Warrior Met Coal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.20% for HCC stocks with a simple moving average of 42.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for HCC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

HCC Trading at 18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw 7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.23 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.11. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 26.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.