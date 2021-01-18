SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) went down by -0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s stock price has collected -5.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that SELLAS Life Sciences Highlights 2020 Business and Clinical Progress and 2021 Milestones

Is It Worth Investing in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLS is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $3.99 above the current price. SLS currently public float of 8.90M and currently shorts hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLS was 4.16M shares.

SLS’s Market Performance

SLS stocks went down by -5.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.22% and a quarterly performance of 128.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.60% for SLS stocks with a simple moving average of 82.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLS

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SLS, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

SLS Trading at 19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLS fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLS

The total capital return value is set at -297.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -344.59. Equity return is now at value -317.40, with -123.20 for asset returns.

Based on SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.