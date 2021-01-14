Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) went up by 3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ :REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 168.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REG is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Regency Centers Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.79, which is $4.03 above the current price. REG currently public float of 167.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REG was 1.17M shares.

REG’s Market Performance

REG stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.51% and a quarterly performance of 21.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Regency Centers Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.66% for REG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $45 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to REG, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

REG Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.59. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from THOMPSON JAMES D., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $49.43 back on Nov 24. After this action, THOMPSON JAMES D. now owns 1,222 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $494,310 using the latest closing price.

STEIN MARTIN E JR, the Executive Chairman of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that STEIN MARTIN E JR is holding 627,113 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 66.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.00. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.