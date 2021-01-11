Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went up by 23.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.59. The company’s stock price has collected 17.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Qudian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.13, which is -$0.09 below the current price. QD currently public float of 126.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 3.48M shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went up by 17.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.00% and a quarterly performance of 20.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Qudian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.58% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +17.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3055. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.01 for the present operating margin

+89.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +36.48. The total capital return value is set at 25.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.63. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc. (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 28.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.35. Total debt to assets is 18.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.52.