Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) went up by 13.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s stock price has collected 43.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ :NIU) Right Now?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 139.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Niu Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $243.89, which is -$6.19 below the current price. NIU currently public float of 54.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIU was 2.10M shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU stocks went up by 43.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.29% and a quarterly performance of 50.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 393.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Niu Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.29% for NIU stocks with a simple moving average of 107.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NIU, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

NIU Trading at 37.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +42.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +43.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +501.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.36. In addition, Niu Technologies saw 47.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+22.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Niu Technologies (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.