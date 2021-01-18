Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.88. The company’s stock price has collected 5.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that MAA Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE :MAA) Right Now?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAA is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $131.75, which is -$0.26 below the current price. MAA currently public float of 113.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAA was 634.92K shares.

MAA’s Market Performance

MAA stocks went up by 5.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.86% and a quarterly performance of 7.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.81% for MAA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $148 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAA reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for MAA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to MAA, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

MAA Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.20. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from Campbell Albert M III, who sale 397 shares at the price of $123.51 back on Jan 12. After this action, Campbell Albert M III now owns 66,196 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., valued at $49,033 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Melanie, the EVP & CHRO of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., sale 208 shares at $123.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Carpenter Melanie is holding 15,951 shares at $25,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.33 for the present operating margin

+30.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stands at +21.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.41. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA), the company’s capital structure generated 74.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.59. Total debt to assets is 40.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23.