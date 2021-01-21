M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) went up by 8.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Richmond American Debuts Three New Model Homes in Hemet

Is It Worth Investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE :MDC) Right Now?

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDC is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.00, which is $9.69 above the current price. MDC currently public float of 59.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDC was 550.89K shares.

MDC’s Market Performance

MDC stocks went up by 12.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.73% and a quarterly performance of 7.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for M.D.C. Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.39% for MDC stocks with a simple moving average of 29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDC reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for MDC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MDC, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

MDC Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDC rose by +12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.66. In addition, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. saw 9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDC starting from WOOLSEY STACI M, who sale 1,290 shares at the price of $49.06 back on Dec 16. After this action, WOOLSEY STACI M now owns 2,797 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., valued at $63,287 using the latest closing price.

WOOLSEY STACI M, the Chief Accounting Officer of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., sale 271 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that WOOLSEY STACI M is holding 4,087 shares at $12,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.06 for the present operating margin

+17.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. stands at +7.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.93. Total debt to assets is 35.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.