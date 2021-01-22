Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) went up by 44.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s stock price has collected 54.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Ideal Power Whitepaper: Significant B-TRAN(TM) Benefits in Numerous Electric Vehicle, Renewable Energy, Data Center Applications

Is It Worth Investing in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ :IPWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPWR is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ideal Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.67. IPWR currently public float of 2.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPWR was 150.22K shares.

IPWR’s Market Performance

IPWR stocks went up by 54.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.21% and a quarterly performance of 114.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 446.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.66% for Ideal Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.87% for IPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 126.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPWR

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPWR reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for IPWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 07th, 2018.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Outperform” to IPWR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

IPWR Trading at 64.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.14%, as shares surge +66.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPWR rose by +54.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +596.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Ideal Power Inc. saw 61.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPWR starting from BELL LON E, who purchase 3,181 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Apr 02. After this action, BELL LON E now owns 24,182 shares of Ideal Power Inc., valued at $6,012 using the latest closing price.

BELL LON E, the President and CEO of Ideal Power Inc., purchase 2,476 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that BELL LON E is holding 21,001 shares at $4,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPWR

The total capital return value is set at -71.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.81. Equity return is now at value -214.50, with -156.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.38. Total debt to assets is 5.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.